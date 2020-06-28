UrduPoint.com
Woman Among Two Drug Peddlers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 12:10 PM

Woman among two drug peddlers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested two drug peddlers including woman and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police sources on Sunday said that the team of satellite police station,during snap checking of a car, arrested a woman Saima Noreen w/o Munir Sheikh and recovered 15 kg heroin and also impounded the car.

The accused woman sell drugs in different areas of city,said police.

Similarly, the team of Cantt police station conducted a raid at chak 49 NB and arrested a notorious drug dealer Muhammad Usman s/o Muhammad Aslam and recovered 7 kg hashish from him.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

