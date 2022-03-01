UrduPoint.com

Woman Among Two Killed In Mardan

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Woman among two killed in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in Takht Bahi area of Mardan, said police on Tuesday.

According to police, unknown assailants opened fire near Qasim Colony and killed two persons on the spot.

The rescue team reached the spot soon and shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Takht Bahi.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Mardan Women

Recent Stories

No relief for Vawda as top court rejects plea for ..

No relief for Vawda as top court rejects plea for suspension of ECP verdict 

8 minutes ago
 OPPO Sets to Strengthen Presence in High-end Marke ..

OPPO Sets to Strengthen Presence in High-end Market with New Find X5 Series

35 minutes ago
 Verdict in Noor Mukadam case challenged before IHC

Verdict in Noor Mukadam case challenged before IHC

43 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilate ..

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilateral ties

60 minutes ago
 Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah ..

Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah Begum

1 hour ago
 Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with ..

Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with security arrangements in Paki ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>