Woman among two killed in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in Takht Bahi area of Mardan, said police on Tuesday.

According to police, unknown assailants opened fire near Qasim Colony and killed two persons on the spot.

The rescue team reached the spot soon and shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Takht Bahi.

The police registered the case and started investigation.