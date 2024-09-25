Woman among two killed in road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Two persons including a woman and an elderly man were killed in separate road accidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 40-year-old unknown woman was crossing the Canal Road near Toyota showroom when a speeding motorcycle hit her.

She suffered serious injuries and breathed her last on the way to hospital.

Meanwhile, a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Pakistan petrol Pump on Makkoana-Khurarianwala Bypass.

As a result, 60-year-old motorcyclist Haneef Shami, resident of Chak No.70-GB received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical treatment.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation, he added.