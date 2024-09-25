Open Menu

Woman Among Two Killed In Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Woman among two killed in road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Two persons including a woman and an elderly man were killed in separate road accidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 40-year-old unknown woman was crossing the Canal Road near Toyota showroom when a speeding motorcycle hit her.

She suffered serious injuries and breathed her last on the way to hospital.

Meanwhile, a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Pakistan petrol Pump on Makkoana-Khurarianwala Bypass.

As a result, 60-year-old motorcyclist Haneef Shami, resident of Chak No.70-GB received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical treatment.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Petrol Police Road Car Died Man Women Toyota

Recent Stories

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Sh ..

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

37 minutes ago
 PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

20 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

21 hours ago
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

21 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

22 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

22 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

22 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

1 day ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan