Woman Among Two Killed In Road Accidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Two persons including a woman and an elderly man were killed in separate road accidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 40-year-old unknown woman was crossing the Canal Road near Toyota showroom when a speeding motorcycle hit her.
She suffered serious injuries and breathed her last on the way to hospital.
Meanwhile, a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Pakistan petrol Pump on Makkoana-Khurarianwala Bypass.
As a result, 60-year-old motorcyclist Haneef Shami, resident of Chak No.70-GB received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical treatment.
The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation, he added.
