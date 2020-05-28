UrduPoint.com
Woman Among Two Killed In Separate Incidents In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

Woman among two killed in separate incidents in Mianwali

Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents of suicide and electric shock in Piplan and Wan Bhachran police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents of suicide and electric shock in Piplan and Wan Bhachran police limits.

Police sources said Thursday that Muhammad Imran (33) resident of Shahadat Town Piplan/ father of two children disturbed due to unemployment from the last three months.

In extreme anxiety he ended his life by taking poison this morning.

In another incident, Nousheed Bibi, 27 w/o Arjumand Khan of Nishtar Nowsher died of receiving electric shock while pressing cloths.

Police have registered case.

