Woman Among Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 02:31 PM

Two persons including a woman were killed in two separate road accidents here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed in two separate road accidents here on Monday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that a speeding car hit a trailer while overtaking near Pindi Bhattian.

As a result, one person identified as Khaliq (28) s/o Hanif, resident of chak 343, Vehari was killed on the spot,while Raza (20) sustained injuries.

In another accident, a woman Rani Bibi (50),r/o Chak 391 was killed on the spot, while Waqas (27),r/o Chak 422 Tandlianwala suffered injuries in two motorcycle rickshaws collision near Jhalla Morr,Mamoon Kanjan road.

Rescue team shifted the victims to Allied hospital.

