UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Among Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:07 PM

Woman among two killed in separate road accidents in Sargodha

Two persons including a woman were killed, while two others sustained injuries in different road accidents in Jhaal Chakian police limits on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : Two persons including a woman were killed, while two others sustained injuries in different road accidents in Jhaal Chakian police limits on Friday.

Police said that Allah Yar, resident of Dherma along with his mother Fouzia Bibi and sister Samina were travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha road when the tyre of the motorbike burst near Aziz Bhatti town and all of them fell down on the road.

Consequently,Fouzia Bibi died on the spot, while the others two received injuries.

In another accident, a speeding driven truck hit to death Tanveer Shah (Rescue employee) near Jhaal Chakian and fled leaving the vehicle.

The injured persons were shifted to DHQ hospital.

Police registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Vehicle Died Sargodha Women All Employment

Recent Stories

NAB seeks Sharjeel Memon’s detention to investig ..

5 minutes ago

Huge fire breaks out at Pennsylvania oil refinery

19 minutes ago

Eggs, bread, bakery items grabbing by IBD traffic ..

17 seconds ago

Mahira Khan’s special appearance for 'Parey Hut ..

35 minutes ago

'Divisional level task force need of the hour': PR ..

19 seconds ago

15 quacks cases refers to drug court in Faisalabad ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.