Woman among two killed in separate road accidents in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two persons including a woman were killed, while two others sustained injuries in different road accidents in Jhaal Chakian police limits on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : Two persons including a woman were killed, while two others sustained injuries in different road accidents in Jhaal Chakian police limits on Friday.

Police said that Allah Yar, resident of Dherma along with his mother Fouzia Bibi and sister Samina were travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha road when the tyre of the motorbike burst near Aziz Bhatti town and all of them fell down on the road.

Consequently,Fouzia Bibi died on the spot, while the others two received injuries.

In another accident, a speeding driven truck hit to death Tanveer Shah (Rescue employee) near Jhaal Chakian and fled leaving the vehicle.

The injured persons were shifted to DHQ hospital.

Police registered separate cases.