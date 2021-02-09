Woman among two killed in separate traffic accidents

Two persons, including a woman, were killed while another suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Sargodha district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Two persons, including a woman, were killed while another suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Sargodha district.

Police said on Tuesday that Qalib Abbas, resident of Shahpur, along with his mother Nazeera Bibi, was heading towards Sargodha city on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler near Bani Shah.

Consequently,Nazeera died on the spot, while her son got minor injuries.

In another accident, 17-year-old motorcyclist Muhammad Ali died after collided with an electric poll near Sargodha University.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities,police added.