Woman Among Two Killed On Road

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Woman among two killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :A woman and her four-year-old grandson were killed while two others sustained injuries in an accident in jurisdiction of Phularwan police station here on Monday.

According to the police, Nadeem with Iqbal, Kausar Bibi and Sufiyan on a bike were going to Sargodha city when a recklessly driven car hit it.

Resultantly, Kausar Bibi and Sufiyan died on the spot while Nadeem and Iqbal received injuries.

Rescue 112 team and police reached the spot and shifted the injured to anearby hospital.

Police registered a case against the car driver and started investigation.

