UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Among Two Killed On Road Mishaps

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:00 AM

Woman among two killed on road mishaps

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) -:Two persons including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Shahpur police jurisdictions.

Police sources said on Friday that Ansar Abbas, resident of Mubaray Khan, Sahiwal tehsil along with his wife Naureen Bibi was going on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Jhang Road when another unknown motorcyclist collided with them near Sheikh Chichoka Morr.

As a result Naureen Bibi died on the spot.

In another accident, due to collision between two motorbikes at Aqil Shah Link Road Muhammad Nasir s/o Ikraam Sialvi died on the spot.

Police registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Accident Police Road Died Wife Sahiwal Nasir Shahpur Women Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

3 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

16 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

3 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

26 minutes ago

Journalist Sami Ibrahim registers FIR against Fawa ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.