Woman among two killed on road mishaps

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) -:Two persons including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Shahpur police jurisdictions.

Police sources said on Friday that Ansar Abbas, resident of Mubaray Khan, Sahiwal tehsil along with his wife Naureen Bibi was going on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Jhang Road when another unknown motorcyclist collided with them near Sheikh Chichoka Morr.

As a result Naureen Bibi died on the spot.

In another accident, due to collision between two motorbikes at Aqil Shah Link Road Muhammad Nasir s/o Ikraam Sialvi died on the spot.

Police registered separate cases.