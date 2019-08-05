Woman among two killed,2 injured in Sargodha

Two persons including a woman were killed while two others suffered injuries in separate incidents in Sillanwali and Jhaal Chakian police limits on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed while two others suffered injuries in separate incidents in Sillanwali and Jhaal Chakian police limits on Monday.

Police said that Tasawar Hussain r/o chak 130/SB quarreled with Muhammad Asif over business issuesr a week back.

On the day of incident the accused Asif along with his accomplices went to Tasawar home and opened fire.Consequently,Tasawar died on the spot while his brother Muhammad Danish and cousin Anum Shahzadi received bullet injuries.However,the accused managed to escape.

In another incident, accused Bilal (15) allegedly stabbed to death a woman Hajran (45) in Sabharwal colony Sargodha for unknown reasons.

The bodies were handed over to the families.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.