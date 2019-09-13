UrduPoint.com
Woman Among Two Murdered, 2 Injured In Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) :Two persons including a woman were murdered while two others got injured in separate incidents of firing in Jhaal Chakian and Jauhrabad police limits.

Police sources said Friday that a drug addict Qasim resident of village Marri Tehsil was used to quarrel with his wife Mehwish over family issues, on the day of incident the accused opened fire over family members.

As a result, his wife Mehwish died on the spot while his sister in law Uzma Bibi and brother Allah Yar injured. The accused fled from the scene.

In another incident, some unknown persons riding on motorbike shot dead Gull Sher of Shahzad Town Jauhrabad and fled.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital. Police had registered separate cases and started investigation.

