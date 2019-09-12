Woman among two murdered

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::Two people including a woman were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate incidents here on Thursday.

The police said that Saleem of Chak 92/NB Sargodha had quarreled with his relative Nasreen Bibi over family affairs some days back.

Today, the accused along with his accomplices shot her dead and injured her cousin Mustafa, and fled.

Meanwhile, unidentified accused gunned down Muhammad Aslam and injured Arif Azeem, and fled.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.