Woman among two murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Two people including a woman were murdered in separate incidents of firing and torture in Shahpur and Jhaal Chakian police limits.

Police sources said Monday that Junaid Azhar (25) along with his friends was heading towards home after hunting on motorcycles when 4 unknown armed persons riding on Motorbikes shot dead Junaid near Chak 63/NB Sargodha and fled.

In another incident, the accused father Nasar Hayat along with his two brothers Muhammad Fayyaz, Muhammad Riaz and others have allegedly strangled to death his daughter Rehmania Nasar over family affairs and fled.

Bodies were handed over the bodies to the heirs after postmortem; police have registered separate cases and started investigation