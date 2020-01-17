Woman among two murdered in separate incidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Two people including a woman were murdered in separate incidents of firing in Sahiwal and Shahpur police limits.

Police sources said Friday that Riffat Bibi (27) resident of Kotla Mirbaz Khan Tehsil Sahiwal quarreled with his brother in law Hakim Khan over some family matters; in a fit of rage the accused Hakim Khan has allegedly shot dead Rifat Bibi and fled from the scene.

In another incident, some unknown armed persons have shot dead a youth Muhammad Javed (24) of village Sherwala and fled.

Bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem; Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.