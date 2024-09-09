Open Menu

Woman Among Two Shot Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Woman among two shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Two people, including a woman, were shot dead in Saddar Jaranwala

police limits on Monday.

A police spokesman said Sana Bibi of Chak No 72-GB with her relative Akhtar Bashir

was going to Judicial Complex Jaranwala for hearing a murder case when unidentified

assailants gunned down them near Chak No 109.

On information, Regional Police Officer Dr Abid Khan took notice of the double murder

and directed City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil to probe the matter and submit the

report at the earliest.

