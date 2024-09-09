Woman Among Two Shot Dead
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Two people, including a woman, were shot dead in Saddar Jaranwala
police limits on Monday.
A police spokesman said Sana Bibi of Chak No 72-GB with her relative Akhtar Bashir
was going to Judicial Complex Jaranwala for hearing a murder case when unidentified
assailants gunned down them near Chak No 109.
On information, Regional Police Officer Dr Abid Khan took notice of the double murder
and directed City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil to probe the matter and submit the
report at the earliest.
