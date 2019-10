Unknown assailants killed a man and women by discriminate firing within the limits of Cantonment Police Station here on Saturday, local police said

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Unknown assailants killed a man and women by discriminate firing within the limits of Cantonment Police Station here on Saturday, local police said.

The attackers managed to flee the scene. The killed were identified as Rabia Bibi and Ramzan.

Reason behind the killing has not been ascertained yet.

Case has been registered in relevant police station and investigation is underway.