Woman Among Two Shot Dead In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:31 PM

Woman among two shot dead in Sargodha

Two persons including a woman were gunned down while a minor suffered injuries in separate incidents in Sillanwali and Jauhrabad police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019) -:Two persons including a woman were gunned down while a minor suffered injuries in separate incidents in Sillanwali and Jauhrabad police limits on Thursday.

Police sources said that Shamsher Ali, resident of chak 152/NB,had a dispute with his brother Hafeezullah over family relations.

On the day of incident accused Shamsher Ali along with his accomplices entered the house of his brother Hafeez, shot dead his cousin Aalia Bibi and fled from the scene.

In another incident, accused Kashif alias Kashi of Naseem Colony Jauhrabad shot dead his relative Fayyaz and injured a boy Haider Ali (6) over some petty dispute.

The deceased were handed over to the heirs after postmortem and police registered separate cases.

