UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Among Two Shot Dead In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 04:27 PM

Woman among two shot dead in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two persons including a woman shot dead in separate incidents of firing in Jhaal Chakian and Kalor Kot police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : Two persons including a woman shot dead in separate incidents of firing in Jhaal Chakian and Kalor Kot police limits.

Police sources said Saturday that Muhammad Amjad, r/o chak 78/NB, Sargodha was suspicious about his sister Nusrat Bibi.

On the day of incident, the accused brother allegedly shot dead his sister.

Police arrested the accused.

In another incident, accused Rafiullah along with Qudratullah and other killed a rickshaw driver Tariq Aziz over litigation of murder case in 9 R/H Kalor Kot and fled.

The bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Murder Police Driver Sargodha Tariq Aziz Women

Recent Stories

Journalists delegation to leave for China on June ..

13 seconds ago

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad `

14 seconds ago

House luggage gutted in Faisalabad `

18 seconds ago

Body found in Faisalabad `

19 seconds ago

Charter of Economy is a joke: Maryam Nawaz rejects ..

29 minutes ago

UK Business Interested in Increasing Presence in R ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.