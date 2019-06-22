Woman among two shot dead in separate incidents in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two persons including a woman shot dead in separate incidents of firing in Jhaal Chakian and Kalor Kot police limits

Police sources said Saturday that Muhammad Amjad, r/o chak 78/NB, Sargodha was suspicious about his sister Nusrat Bibi.

On the day of incident, the accused brother allegedly shot dead his sister.

Police arrested the accused.

In another incident, accused Rafiullah along with Qudratullah and other killed a rickshaw driver Tariq Aziz over litigation of murder case in 9 R/H Kalor Kot and fled.

The bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.