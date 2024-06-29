Woman Arrested, Abducted Girls Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM
Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Lahore police have arrested a woman kidnapper, recovering three abducted girls from her, the news channel and police reported on Saturday.
According to the details, the lady kidnapper used to lure girls with the promise of jobs and later force them into illegal activities.
She and her gang members also sold the girls in different cities of the country against money.
The police had launched the operation after the registration of FIR by the family members of the abducted girls.
Police teams have been formed to arrest the remaining gang members.
