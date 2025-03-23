Open Menu

Woman Arrested, Booked In FIR For Killing Husband

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Woman arrested, booked in FIR for killing husband

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Hyderabad police have arrested a woman and charged her in an FIR for killing her husband over a domestic issue.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the Paban police rounded up Laila Buriro who had been accused in an FIR for killing her husband Shamman Buriro.

The FIR of the incident had been registered on the complaint of Muhammad Saleh Buriro, father, nominating Laila under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The spokesman said the accused initially claimed that her husband was left in fatally injured condition outside their residence by unknown men.

However, he added, the initial investigation in her house and accounts of some family members laid bare her involvement in the murder.

The spokesman told that Shamman was killed with an iron rod and a wooden stick, both of which had been recovered.

Recent Stories

ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy effic ..

ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy efficiency savings over decade

12 seconds ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues Emiri decree appoint ..

25 seconds ago
 Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomo ..

Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomorrow: NCM

30 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..

31 minutes ago
 OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

3 hours ago
 UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates

4 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Ifta ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dub ..

Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme

5 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-20 ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan

5 hours ago
 41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza ..

41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip

5 hours ago
 ‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

6 hours ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan