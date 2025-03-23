Woman Arrested, Booked In FIR For Killing Husband
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Hyderabad police have arrested a woman and charged her in an FIR for killing her husband over a domestic issue.
The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the Paban police rounded up Laila Buriro who had been accused in an FIR for killing her husband Shamman Buriro.
The FIR of the incident had been registered on the complaint of Muhammad Saleh Buriro, father, nominating Laila under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code.
The spokesman said the accused initially claimed that her husband was left in fatally injured condition outside their residence by unknown men.
However, he added, the initial investigation in her house and accounts of some family members laid bare her involvement in the murder.
The spokesman told that Shamman was killed with an iron rod and a wooden stick, both of which had been recovered.
