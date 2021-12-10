Woman arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2021) A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband in cold blood in Karachi’s Saddar neighbourhood, police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Zubair Nazeer Shaikh relayed that the woman, identified as Rubab, killed and chopped her husband, 65-year-old Shaikh Mohammad Sohail, into pieces within the jurisdiction of Preedy police station.

He said she then dumped his body parts in different rooms of house before going to sleep. The woman was taken into custody, the motive for the murder is yet not clear.

The police officer said the body parts of the deceased were recovered from the house. A knife and other tools she used in the crime have been seized from the possession of the woman.

SSP Shaikh said that the police’s crime scene unit was called in with evidence being collected from the house.