Woman Arrested For Kidnapping Child
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A woman suspected of abducting a 2-year-old child was arrested and the child was recovered.
According to a police spokesperson, Nadia Kausar, went out of home to get medicine from a doctor in Mohallah Loharan of Ugoki police station. During this time, her two-year-old son Muhammad Ayaz was kidnapped and a case was registered.
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shahzad took immediate notice of the kidnapping of the child and issued instructions for his recovery. SHO Ugoki police station Inspector Nouman Ahmed Buttar along with his team started a search for the child by conducting an investigation based on human resources, modern technical and scientific methods.
With the help of CCTV cameras, an unidentified woman was seen kidnapping the child. The DSP Sadar Circle and SHO Ugoki police station along with police teams conducted a house-to-house search operation. The kidnapper and the child were recovered from a house. Local people appreciated the efforts of the Sialkot police for the recovery of the child. The parents also thanked the Sialkot police for the safe return of the child.
The arrested woman has been identified as Yasmeen, wife of Atif Ali, a resident of Pattoki near Nemat Chowk, currently living in Ugoki. An investigation is ongoing.
