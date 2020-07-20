Woman arrested for killing daughter

The police arrested a woman for strangling her daughter over a marriage dispute in Aadha-Motra,Daska,on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The police arrested a woman for strangling her daughter over a marriage dispute in Aadha-Motra,Daska,on Monday.

The last day Rehana Kausar asked her daughter to marry as per her will but she refused.

To which, the accused killed her daughter, the police said.

The police started further investigations.