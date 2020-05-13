Woman arrested for killing daughter in Sialkot

Police have arrested a woman for killing her daughter, here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a woman for killing her daughter, here on Tuesday.

According to police, Sadaf Bibi, resident of Hajipura, gave birth to third daughter few days before. To which, her husband was not happy and started to beat her for not giving birth to a son.

Today, Sadaf Bibi's husband again quarreled with her over the issue. As a result, she got infuriated and killed her second daughter, Areeba, by sinking in a bucket of water.

Police have sent the accused mother behind the bars after registering a case on the report of her husband.