Woman Arrested For Killing Father
Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Fateh Shah police claimed to have traced a blind murder case as a woman turned out be the killer of her father.
According to the details, Ameer Ali Shah, of 201/EB village, was going to Luddan road on October 6 along with his nephew Najibullah on two motorcycles when two armed motorcyclists shot him dead and managed to escape. The victim's daughter tried to portray the incident as a robbery.
Police registered a case on the application of the deceased's nephew. During the interrogation, with the help of mobile call data of the victim's daughter, evidence of contacts with her alleged lover regarding the murder incident was revealed after which police arrested Sadia Shah and Waseem Gulzar.
They confessed the crime during investigations and said that the deceased was against their friendship after which they planned to kill him.
Recent Stories
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Empowering youth essential for stability, combating terrorism: Raisani6 minutes ago
-
KPCTA to setup KP Pavilion at Lok Mela Islamabad starting from Nov 8-17; CM's Advisor6 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operations15 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan15 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over loss of precious lives in Thul accident15 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
DPO Mardan vows to bring killers of police cop to justice25 minutes ago
-
SACM urges collective effort to eradicate polio25 minutes ago
-
Govt to create meaningful opportunities for youths: Mashhood26 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to setup fund for education emergency program: Official26 minutes ago
-
Climate financing for developing countries should be priority at COP 29: Sherry Rehman56 minutes ago
-
Secretary Info, PIO offer condolences to APP Director Jabbar Zakria on the loss of his mother1 hour ago