Woman Arrested For Killing Father

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Woman arrested for killing father

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Fateh Shah police claimed to have traced a blind murder case as a woman turned out be the killer of her father.

According to the details, Ameer Ali Shah, of 201/EB village, was going to Luddan road on October 6 along with his nephew Najibullah on two motorcycles when two armed motorcyclists shot him dead and managed to escape. The victim's daughter tried to portray the incident as a robbery.

Police registered a case on the application of the deceased's nephew. During the interrogation, with the help of mobile call data of the victim's daughter, evidence of contacts with her alleged lover regarding the murder incident was revealed after which police arrested Sadia Shah and Waseem Gulzar.

They confessed the crime during investigations and said that the deceased was against their friendship after which they planned to kill him.

