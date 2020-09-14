Woman arrested for killing her nephew

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested a woman who had shot her nephew dead over monetary dispute.

The accused lady (NJ) resident of Ghoramar a few days ago shot her nephew Ahmad Khan dead with a pistol over a monetary dispute.

Police on receiving information arrested the accused and recovered the pistol from her possession. FIR has been lodged against the alleged killer and she has been sent behind the bars.