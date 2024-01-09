Open Menu

Woman Arrested For Making Fake Call On 15 Police Helpline

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested a woman for making fake call on 15 police helplines in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt police station here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, the accused Sonia called the emergency helpline 15 and said that her sister-in-law was killed by her family members.

On receiving the information, Wah Cantt Police immediately reached the spot and found that no such incident had taken place.

Police have arrested the accused Sonia who made bogus calls on 15.

Police have registered a case against her and started an investigation.

SP Pothohar commended the police team and said that 15 is an emergency helpline which cannot be misused.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against such elements involved in malpractices and mischievous activities.

