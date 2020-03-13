UrduPoint.com
Woman Arrested In Husband Murder Case In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:40 PM

Woman arrested in husband murder case in Faisalabad

Police have arrested a woman and her paramour in murder case of her husband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a woman and her paramour in murder case of her husband.

SP Madina Town Division Muhammad Arsalan Shahzeb told a press conference on Friday that Sargodha Road police had found a body in main bazaar of Noorpur furit and vegetable market on March 9.

It registered a case against unknown killers on the report on Muhammad Afzal, a brother of deceased Muhammad Nadeem of Usman Town. Nadeem, a father of three, had been strangled.

Later, police arrested Shakeela, wife of Muhammad Nadeem, who confessed to killing her husband with the help of her paramour Muhammad Naeem of Chak No 232-RB. The paramour was also arrested.

