Woman Assaulted On Pretext Of Offering Job

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 08:26 PM

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on the pretext of a job offer in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Tuesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on the pretext of a job offer in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Tuesday.

Sobia Bibi, the victim has reported to police that the suspect Abdul Rasheed tricked her by offering her a job and called her to a place in Wah Saddar Police station area where he raped her.

Police registered a case under Section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and raided various places to arrest the suspects.

