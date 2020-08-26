Woman attacked with acid by husband

A married woman,attacked with acid by her husband, received severe burn injuries on her face, here in the area of Naikapura locality of Sialkot city on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) -:A married woman,attacked with acid by her husband, received severe burn injuries on her face, here in the area of Naikapura locality of Sialkot city on Wednesday.

According to police, Iram Shehzadi (35) wife of four children, was in her house when her husband Sajjad Hussain in a fit of rage threw acid on her face over a domestic dispute.

The accused fled from the spot and victim was shifted to local hospital in critical condition.

The woman lost one eye, beside receiving severe burns on her face, doctors told police.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot, Mustansar Feroz informed that Naikapura police registered case against accused husband Sajjad Hussain on the report of Ahmed Raza, brother of victim Iram.

Police started investigation but there was no arrest till the filing of this report.