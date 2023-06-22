Woman attempting to sell kidnapped child arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) collaborated to swiftly rescue a seven-month-old child, who had been kidnapped. The operation, led by Qila Gujjar Singh Police, in coordination with the PSCA, resulted in the safe recovery of the abducted child, Subhan. A woman, named Farzana, had picked up a sleeping child in the house, on which the child's parents called the police on 15 Emergency number to report abduction.

Qila Gujjar Singh police took immediate action and started searching for the child through the Safe City cameras.

Through the Safe City cameras use, a woman named Farzana was identified. Promptly, the police apprehended the suspect and successfully reunited the child with the family.

The parents express gratitude to police and the Safe Cities for swift recovery of child.

SP Arslan Zahid said the motive behind kidnapping was to sell the child for Rs 250,000. A case has been registered against the accused, and legal proceedings are under way.