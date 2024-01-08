Woman attempts suicide

A 35-year-old woman attempted suicide by jumping from the rooftop of a café in Defence B, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A 35-year-old woman attempted suicide by jumping from the rooftop of a café in Defence B, here on Monday.

The victim, Alina, was at the café when she climbed up to the rooftop and jumped from it.

She fell down on a car and received serious injuries.

The victim immediately was moved to a hospital for treatment.

Police said that she was suffering from serious mental issues and committed similar acts before also.

The investigation into the matter was underway.