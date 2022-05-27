Woman attempts suicide in kasur

A young married woman attempted to end her life over persisting domestic issues here in the limits of Saddar police

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A young married woman attempted to end her life over persisting domestic issues here in the limits of Saddar police.

Police said that Esha Bibi (19) r/o Bahmniwala area had an altercation with her husband Javed Masih over some domestic issues. The dejected woman consumed pesticide to end her life. She was shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition.

Investigation was underway, said police.