Woman attempts suicide over domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :A woman attempted to commit suicide by setting herself ablaze after throwing patrol over domestic dispute on Thursday.

According to Rescue official sources, a 45 years old woman namely Salma Bibi w/o Muhammad Imran resident of Basti Chan Wala Qasba Gujrat had a domestic dispute.

On the incident day, she threw petrol and set helself ablaze and sustained critical burn injuries. The 99 percent body of the woman affected.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victim woman to rural health center Gujrat wherefrom she was referred to Nishtar hospital due to critical condition.