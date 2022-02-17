UrduPoint.com

Woman Attempts Suicide Over Domestic Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Woman attempts suicide over domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :A woman attempted to commit suicide by setting herself ablaze after throwing patrol over domestic dispute on Thursday.

According to Rescue official sources, a 45 years old woman namely Salma Bibi w/o Muhammad Imran resident of Basti Chan Wala Qasba Gujrat had a domestic dispute.

On the incident day, she threw petrol and set helself ablaze and sustained critical burn injuries. The 99 percent body of the woman affected.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victim woman to rural health center Gujrat wherefrom she was referred to Nishtar hospital due to critical condition.

Related Topics

Petrol Suicide Gujrat Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov Insists on Individual Responses Fr ..

Russia's Lavrov Insists on Individual Responses From OSCE Nations to Security Co ..

43 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's ..

Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's Membership - President's Offi ..

43 minutes ago
 Closures of French Military Bases in Mali to Take ..

Closures of French Military Bases in Mali to Take Up to 6 Months - Macron

43 minutes ago
 Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister ..

Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister, Pledges Support in 'Area of ..

44 minutes ago
 PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalizat ..

PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalization policy: Ghulam Sarwar

45 minutes ago
 IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparations ..

IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparations in Maryam Nawaz's appeals

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>