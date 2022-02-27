Woman attempts suicide over domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :A woman attempted to commit suicide by swallowing intoxicated pills over a domestic dispute at Chaudhry Wala Bhatta Old Rangpur on Sunday.

According to Rescue-122 sources, 30-year-old Misbah Bibi w/o Muhammad Hussain had dispute with her family over some domestic issues.

On Sunday, she swallowed intoxicated pills and attempted suicide after exchange of hot arguments with the family members.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the woman at District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh, however, police concerned has also been informed about the incident, rescue sources added.