Woman awarded life imprisonment for killing husband

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a woman involved in murdering her husband.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The accused Rubina had killed her husband Zulifqar Ali by firing as her spouse interested in a second marriage.

The court also imposed Rs 500,000 fine on the convict.

The Police Station, Saddar Beroni, had registered a case against her on the application of the victim's father in January 2020.