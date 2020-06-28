UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Axed To Death

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 04:10 PM

Woman axed to death

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :-:A woman was axed to death over honour, in the jurisdiction of Chaddro police station.

Police said on Sunday that Asjad Khan (18) of Mondewala village had suspicion on his father Mandoob Khan for having illicit relations with housemaid Arshan Bibi (38).

Asjad Khan along with his brother Rehman Khan (21) allegedly axed his housemaid to death and fled.

The body was handed over to the heirs after autopsy.

Police have registered a case against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Station Women Sunday

Recent Stories

RAK CP praises efforts of local government employe ..

11 minutes ago

Palestine announces 59 new COVID-19 cases

26 minutes ago

G20 Education Ministers to address disturbances in ..

41 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 908 new COVID-19 recoveries

41 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador participates in &#039;7th Green Rou ..

1 hour ago

Indonesia reports 1,198 new coronavirus cases, 34 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.