Woman axed to death

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :-:A woman was axed to death over honour, in the jurisdiction of Chaddro police station.

Police said on Sunday that Asjad Khan (18) of Mondewala village had suspicion on his father Mandoob Khan for having illicit relations with housemaid Arshan Bibi (38).

Asjad Khan along with his brother Rehman Khan (21) allegedly axed his housemaid to death and fled.

The body was handed over to the heirs after autopsy.

Police have registered a case against the accused.