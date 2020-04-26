UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Axed To Death By Husband

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

Woman axed to death by husband

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :A mother of five children was axed to death allegedly by her husband in an incident of domestic violence in Tando Jam town here on Sunday.

The Tando Jam police arrested the suspect Arshad Maseeh who is an employee of Sindh Agriculture University.

The slain woman Nargis Maseeh's body was handed over to the family after postmortem for burial.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

The police said that it had recovered the axe used in the murder and awaiting the family to register the FIR.

Arshad's family claimed that he was a mentally unstable person whorequired psychiatric help.

Related Topics

Sindh Murder Police Agriculture Tando Jam Nargis Women Sunday FIR Family Employment

Recent Stories

Minister of Education attends first virtual forum ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs resolves 61 IPR disputes, valued AED ..

2 hours ago

Morocco announces 150 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

DAFZA launches incentive packages to support compa ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP conducts over 35,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

3 hours ago

Kuwait announces 183 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.