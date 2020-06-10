Woman axed to death for honour

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :A women was axed to death by her brother allegedly for honour in the limits of Ravi police station, here on Wednesday.

Police said that Saima Bibi had married Azam about three years ago against the will of her family.

To which, the family had grudge against her.

Today, Saima's brother, Shafqat, went to her in-laws' house situated in Bama Balki area and killed her with repeated blows of axe.

She was mother of two children.

Police have arrested the accused and started investigation.