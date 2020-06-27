Woman axed to death for honour in Sargodha

A women was axed to death by her husband allegedly for honour in the Johrabad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :A women was axed to death by her husband allegedly for honour in the Johrabad police limits.

Police sources said on Saturday that Fida Hussain r/o Rangpur was suspected that his wife Hajra Bibi (28) had illicit relations with his friend.

He had an altercation with his wife over the matter. On the day of incident, accused Fida Hussain had allegedly injured his wife by hitting axes.

The injured was shifted to the THQ hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries.

She was mother of two children.

On the report of deceased's brother Sultan Hussain,police had registered a case against the accused.