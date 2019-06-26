UrduPoint.com
Woman Beats Up Husband For Seeking Permission For Second Marriage

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 25 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:07 PM

Woman beats up husband for seeking permission for second marriage

The in-laws also tortured the woman in return, making her fall unconscious.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 26th June, 2019) A couple got into a fight after husband sought permission for second marriage from his wife.

In a unique incident, a woman in Shujabad beat up her husband and his sisters for seeking permission for second marriage.

The in-laws also tortured the woman in return, making her fall unconscious.

Media reports said that the police arrested the husband and his brother.

The incident comes after Islamabad High Court (IHC) made it mandatory to obtain permission from reconciliation council for second marriage.

Following the hearing of a case against second marriage of a man, IHC said in its decision despite permission from first wife for second marriage, it will be mandatory to obtain permission from reconciliation council. If a person enters into second marriage by obtaining permission from his first wife but reconciliation council refuses permission to him then he will be liable to be punished on second marriage.

The court observed that under Muslim Family Laws Ordinance-1961, second marriage without permission by a man will render him liable to punishment and fine.

The court while citing to a case observed that magistrate of Islamabad awarded punishment to a man for contracting second marriage without seeking permission from reconciliation council.

Liaqat Ali, resident of Azad Kashmir was given sentence of one month and was fined to the tune of Rs 5000.

Additional Sessions Judge acquitted Liaqat Ali being resident of Azad Kashmir. The IHC on the appeal plea of first wife of Liaqat Ali set aside order of acquittal of Liaqat Ali.

The court ordered that sessions judge should decide the case of second marriage of Liaqat Ali on merit.IHC remarked Nikkah is registered in Islamabad. Therefore, matter falls in full jurisdiction of the court.

Liaqat Ali had contracted love marriage in 2011 and he went for second marriage in 2013 without permission from reconciliation council.

