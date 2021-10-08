Woman body found from canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :A body of woman was found from canal near WAPDA city on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, some passerby spotted a woman's body floating in canal water near expressway, Wapda city and informed the rescue office.

A rescue team reached the site and fished out the body.

The body was handed over to Khurrianwala police, while further investigation was underway.