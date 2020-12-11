Woman body found in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
Body of a young woman was found from sugarcane fields in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Body of a young woman was found from sugarcane fields in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said on Friday that some passersby witnessed a female corpse lying in sugarcane crop near Awanwala and informed the area police.

The police rushed to the spot and dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem. The lady was killed by cutting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon. The identification of the body could not be ascertained yet. However, the police have started investigation for tracing out her family and culprits of the murder.

