Woman body found in Tharparkar

Police have found the body of a woman hanging on a tree in Tharparkar on Thursday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have found the body of a woman hanging on a tree in Tharparkar on Thursday.

According to details, the body of 20-year married woman Hameed w/o Ameer Hassan was spotted hanging with a tree in village khakhanyar of Islamkot.

Police after receiving information rushed to the site and shifted the body in hospital. Meanwhile heirs of deceased woman said that their daughter ended her life over poverty issue.