Woman Booked For Throwing Acid

Sun 20th June 2021 | 08:40 PM

Woman booked for throwing acid

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The police here on Sunday arrested a woman allegedly for throwing acid on other woman in a bid to take revenge for not beautifying her daughter on the marriage ceremony by the victim, said Rashid Habib station house officer (SHO) city police station.

According to police Humaira wife of Naveed Ahmad was on her way to home when a veiled woman threw acid on her near Shanara area of the city and escaped from the scene.

After the incident, passer byes took the woman to the hospital and informed the police.

The police team succeeded to arrest the culprit woman from Turki chouk Ranjata area, the SHO said.

The accused Saira wife of Muhammad Waqar confessed her crime.

More Stories From Pakistan

