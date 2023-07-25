Open Menu

Woman Booked For Torturing Maid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad police have registered a case against a woman on the charges of torturing a teenaged maid.

The police, in a post on their official Twitter account late Monday night, confirmed that they had initiated legal proceedings against the accused on the complaint of the victim's father.

"The police are actively pursuing the arrest of the accused, and a thorough investigation will be conducted with adherence to legal protocols. The authorities have emphasized that the law will be upheld impartially for all individuals involved," it added.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered the Humak Police Station, the victim's father, Manga Khan, reported that he had sent his daughter, aged between 13 to 14 years, to work at the civil judge's residence in Islamabad at the monthly salary of Rs 10,000. She was tortured by the wife of the civil judge, he alleged.

He found his daughter in a traumatized state with visible injuries, he added.

The police said they were taking the allegations seriously and would investigate the matter diligently.

