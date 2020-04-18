UrduPoint.com
Woman Booked On Charge Of Geeting Illegal Share From Deserving Women Of PM Ehsaas Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 03:13 PM

City Jaranwala police have claimed to arrest an influential lady on the charge of getting undue share from PM Ehsaad Program amount from the deserving women

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) : City Jaranwala police have claimed to arrest an influential lady on the charge of getting undue share from PM Ehsaad Program amount from the deserving women.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that one Shehnaz Bibi filed a complaint before the police, contending that an influential lady Nawab Bibi used her undue influence and obtained cards of poor women who are entitled for obtaining money under PM Ehsaas Program.

When the beneficiaries ladies requested the influential lady Nawab Bibi for return of their cards, the influential lady firstly got Rs.2000/- from them and then returned their cards.

On the complaint, the police arrested the influential lady and started investigation after registration

