Woman booked over charges of slapping traffic warden in Gulberg

(@fidahassanain)

The incident took place in Gulberg where a traffic warden asked the woman to remove the vehicle from the wrong parking lot in Gulberg area of Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) A woman booked over charges of slapping a traffic warden, insulting him and threatening him with serious consequences here on Thursday.

The incident took place in Gulberg where a traffic warden asked the woman to remove the vehicle from the wrong parking lot in Gulberg area on the outskirts of Lahore. At this, the women became angry and threatened the traffic warden with severe consequences. She also made an attempt to snatch the wireless set and slapped the traffic warden.

A video showing woman threatening the traffic warden by getting out of the car went viral on social media. Following the incident, Gulberg police registered a case against an unidentified woman and started investigation into the matter.

The woman, however, was identified after the incident as Raeesa Masood, the 29-year old woman was a resident of New Garden Town, Ahmed Block.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Captain (retd) Syed Hammad Abid started raids to arrest the woman and an investigative police seized the woman’s car.

The CTO Lahore also ensured arrest of the woman, pointing out that the woman’s ridiculous attitude towards traffic wardens was reprehensible. The woman also nailed and slapped the warden.

The traffic wardens, he said, showed patience and forbearance in all situations. The wardens are there to protect the lives and property of the citizens. Disgracing wardens was not acceptable, he added.