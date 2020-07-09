UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Booked Over Charges Of Slapping Traffic Warden In Gulberg

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 40 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:19 PM

Woman booked over charges of slapping traffic warden in Gulberg

The incident  took place in Gulberg where a traffic warden asked the woman to remove the vehicle from the wrong parking lot in Gulberg area of Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) A woman booked over charges of slapping a traffic warden, insulting him and threatening him with serious consequences here on Thursday.

The incident took place in Gulberg where a traffic warden asked the woman to remove the vehicle from the wrong parking lot in Gulberg area on the outskirts of Lahore. At this, the women became angry and threatened the traffic warden with severe consequences. She also made an attempt to snatch the wireless set and slapped the traffic warden.

A video showing woman threatening the traffic warden by getting out of the car went viral on social media. Following the incident, Gulberg police registered a case against an unidentified woman and started investigation into the matter.

The woman, however, was identified after the incident as Raeesa Masood, the 29-year old woman was a resident of New Garden Town, Ahmed Block.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Captain (retd) Syed Hammad Abid started raids to arrest the woman and an investigative police seized the woman’s car.

The CTO Lahore also ensured arrest of the woman, pointing out that the woman’s ridiculous attitude towards traffic wardens was reprehensible. The woman also nailed and slapped the warden.

The traffic wardens, he said, showed patience and forbearance in all situations. The wardens are there to protect the lives and property of the citizens. Disgracing wardens was not acceptable, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Social Media Threatened Vehicle Car Traffic Gulberg Women All From

Recent Stories

61 people died, 3,359 new cases surface during 24 ..

23 minutes ago

Putting Safety First, Careem pledges to equip all ..

39 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Isolation hospital and infectious t ..

40 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Saeed Ghani urges Federal Govt to provide loans to ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.