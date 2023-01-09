KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Police booked a woman for making a fake application of his son being kidnapped by her husband on Sunday.

According to police sources, police received an application from a woman in which she alleged that her 11-year-old son Abdul Hadi has been kidnapped by her husband.

In the meanwhile, police received another application from the father of Abdul Hadi about him being missing from home.

Station House Officer (SHO) City Kot Addu police station Jam Sajjad Haider started the investigations into the incident by collecting CCTV footage from the neighbors in which the kid was seen going to his mother's home from his father's home.

The police raided the house of Abdul Hadi's mother and recovered the boy from there.

The woman, later, confessed that she had a dispute with her husband over some family issues, and then she planed to trap her husband in a kidnapping case for revenge.