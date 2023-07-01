Open Menu

Woman Booked Over Filicide

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The police have booked a woman on the charge of killing her son in the area of Madina Town police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that one Shehbaz, a resident of Butt Chowk, filed a complaint, contending that his wife Shaista had separated from him due to some domestic disputes and settled in another house where she killed his son Abdullah as he had demanded custody of the child through court.

The police registered a filicide case against the woman and started investigation. However, no arrest was made in this case so far, he added.

